Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,996 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,996 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 941,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 49,771 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 455,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.36. 75,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

