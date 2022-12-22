Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.50. 160,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,283,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

