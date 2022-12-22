Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann Sells 47,408 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 47,408 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $1,157,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $3,724,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $3,505,500.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $3,474,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $3,622,500.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $3,745,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $3,688,500.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $3,685,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 359.19 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Pinterest by 65.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 93,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

