Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann Sells 47,408 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 47,408 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $1,157,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $3,724,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $3,505,500.00.
  • On Friday, December 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $3,474,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00.
  • On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $3,622,500.00.
  • On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $3,745,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $3,688,500.00.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $3,685,500.00.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 359.19 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Pinterest by 65.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 93,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

