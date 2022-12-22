Piper Sandler Cuts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $75.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DINO. Cowen boosted their target price on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.56.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,048,175 shares of company stock valued at $244,051,809 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

