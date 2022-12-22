Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

PAA opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.71. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

