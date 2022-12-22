PlayDapp Trading Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $85.97 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

