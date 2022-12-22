PLC Ultima Price Hits $1,080.61 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $654.49 million and $8.15 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for about $1,080.61 or 0.06419328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

