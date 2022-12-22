Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Insider Sells $207,941.70 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $207,941.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,536.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Lefebvre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. 337,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,841. The company has a quick ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $945.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.08. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

