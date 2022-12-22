Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 7.5%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.10. 270,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,936,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

Plug Power Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,071,588,000 after acquiring an additional 712,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 826,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Plug Power by 15.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after purchasing an additional 548,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

