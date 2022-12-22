Polymath (POLY) Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Polymath has a total market cap of $148.40 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00389506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022396 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002062 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017837 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.16244202 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,129,435.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.