Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POSH shares. Wedbush cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,710 shares of company stock valued at $278,909 over the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Poshmark

Poshmark Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 194.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,385,754 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 914,779 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Poshmark by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $53,088,000 after acquiring an additional 886,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Poshmark by 143.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,590 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 687,184 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Poshmark by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,200 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 617,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POSH opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of -0.30.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. Analysts expect that Poshmark will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Poshmark

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Stories

