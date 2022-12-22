Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $100.04

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$100.04 and traded as high as C$101.10. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$100.38, with a volume of 73,483 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price target on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.33.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$100.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

