Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.16

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.16 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 106.80 ($1.30). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.30), with a volume of 318,008 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.16. The firm has a market cap of £937.81 million and a P/E ratio of 980.00.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.