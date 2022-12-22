Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.57

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.
Procaps Group Stock Down 8.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Procaps Group
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
