Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.57

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Procaps Group Stock Down 8.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Procaps Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.