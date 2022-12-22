Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $21.98.

