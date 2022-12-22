Procyon Advisors LLC Has $28.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 7.0% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $218.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

