Procyon Advisors LLC Has $870,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $411,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,554,000 after buying an additional 292,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,991,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,464,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

