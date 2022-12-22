Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $266.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.90. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.60.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.