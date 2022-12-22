Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 4,808 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $107.76 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average of $110.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

