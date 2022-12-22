Prom Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Prom has a total market cap of $75.44 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.13 or 0.00024582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014240 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00041955 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00227592 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.13915517 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,062,803.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.