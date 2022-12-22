Prom Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.44 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.13 or 0.00024582 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $75.44 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014240 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00041955 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00227592 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.13915517 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,062,803.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.