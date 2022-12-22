Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Trading Down 2.7%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $161.00 and last traded at $161.00. Approximately 70 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day moving average of $144.21.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

