ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.43

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.43 and traded as low as $48.60. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 159 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EET. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $1,217,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

