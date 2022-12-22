ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.24

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.24 and traded as high as $57.53. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 725,777 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.21.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 43.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

