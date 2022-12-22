Quantum Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Quantum has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $56,017.35 and $181,197.70 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014257 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00041869 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020251 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00227687 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,246.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

