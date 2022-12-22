Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qumu in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Qumu Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Qumu has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Qumu
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qumu (QUMU)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.