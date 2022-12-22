Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.47

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 288184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $569.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

