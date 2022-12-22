Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

