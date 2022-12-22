Radicle Price Reaches $1.57 on Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $76.75 million and $8.14 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00009427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $859.77 or 0.05159110 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00493022 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,868.17 or 0.29211817 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,981 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.