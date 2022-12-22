Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.