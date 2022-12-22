Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.25

Shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.25 and last traded at 1.29, with a volume of 320182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Trading Down 9.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $258.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.89.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

