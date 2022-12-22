Rede Wealth LLC Buys 2,971 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,746 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,644 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $24,314,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,275.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 375,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 347,935 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,730. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

