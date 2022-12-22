Rede Wealth LLC Has $787,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 169.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 284,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41,695 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.05. 7,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.93. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

