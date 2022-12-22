Rede Wealth LLC Sells 1,889 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rede Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

IEF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.43. 38,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,940,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $115.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

