Rede Wealth LLC Sells 688 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after buying an additional 2,908,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

