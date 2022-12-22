Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ) Trading 10% Higher

Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Redzone Resources Trading Up 10.0 %
The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.
About Redzone Resources
Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.
Featured Stories
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Redzone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redzone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.