Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 141.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $50,869,000. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $46,040,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,107 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

