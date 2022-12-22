renBTC 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.98 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One renBTC token can now be bought for $17,275.09 or 1.03630166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $61.84 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

