Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $86.79 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Request has a market cap of $86.79 million and $1.16 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0868 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014341 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037207 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041764 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020442 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00225157 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08817732 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,195,506.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

