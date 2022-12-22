Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.09 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Request has a total market cap of $87.04 million and $1.09 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0871 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00014051 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00041959 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020314 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00227567 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08817732 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,195,506.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.