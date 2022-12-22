Research Analysts Set Expectations for ESSA Pharma Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ESSA Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 24.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.
In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,379,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,370,740.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
