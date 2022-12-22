Research Analysts Set Expectations for ESSA Pharma Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ESSA Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $105.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 24.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,379,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,370,740.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

