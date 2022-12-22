Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Eli Lilly and (LLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eli Lilly and (NYSE: LLY):

  • 12/16/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $384.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 12/15/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $428.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/14/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $446.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/14/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $400.00.
  • 12/9/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $407.00 to $428.00.
  • 12/8/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $375.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/7/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $399.00 to $401.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/6/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $436.00 to $446.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/6/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 12/5/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $390.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/22/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $345.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $441.00 to $436.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2022 – Eli Lilly and is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/15/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $421.00.
  • 11/8/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $281.00 to $313.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/2/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $408.00 to $441.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/2/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $355.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/2/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $341.00 to $384.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/2/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $365.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $365.33. 26,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

