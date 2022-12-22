Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Eli Lilly and (LLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eli Lilly and (NYSE: LLY):

12/16/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $384.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $428.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $446.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $400.00.

12/9/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $407.00 to $428.00.

12/8/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $375.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $399.00 to $401.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $436.00 to $446.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $390.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $390.00 to $430.00.

11/22/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $345.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $441.00 to $436.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Eli Lilly and is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $421.00.

11/8/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $281.00 to $313.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $408.00 to $441.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $355.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $341.00 to $384.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $365.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $365.33. 26,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.