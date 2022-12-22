Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Constellation Brands (STZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) recently:

12/21/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $249.00 to $245.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

12/13/2022 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $249.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $270.00 to $295.00.

11/16/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $281.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $233.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 752.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

