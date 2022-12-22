Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2022 – JetBlue Airways had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.50.

12/15/2022 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

12/5/2022 – JetBlue Airways is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2022 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,326,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.48. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $16.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 282,780 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,241,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

