Retirement Solution Inc. Buys 43 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.7% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.3% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,008. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.90. The firm has a market cap of $141.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

