Retirement Solution Inc. Has $94.31 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Retirement Solution Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,749,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,872 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 50.6% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $94,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,017.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 294,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 280,122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.79. 5,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,103. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47.

