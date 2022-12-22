Retirement Solution Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Retirement Solution Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.1% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

NYSE BA traded down $5.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.58. 81,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,391,563. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The firm has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

