Reviewing Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Global Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $664.45 million 4.40 $76.54 million $1.20 21.66 Global Net Lease $391.23 million 3.44 $11.37 million $0.06 216.17

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Net Lease pays out 2,666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20 Global Net Lease 0 1 1 0 2.50

Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.12%. Global Net Lease has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.78%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 18.17% 6.24% 2.50% Global Net Lease 5.59% 1.40% 0.54%

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Global Net Lease on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

