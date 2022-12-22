Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Xiaolin Wang Sells 708 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) insider Xiaolin Wang sold 708 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $16,241.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,289.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 8.3 %

RVMD stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 829.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVMD. Oppenheimer started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,112,000 after purchasing an additional 512,237 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.2% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 21.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

