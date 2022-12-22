Richard Hubbard Purchases 2,000 Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) insider Richard Hubbard purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 240,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,217,370.
BQE Water Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of BQE stock opened at C$29.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BQE Water Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.00 and a 1 year high of C$32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95.
About BQE Water
